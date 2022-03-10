Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Rises By 1,375.0%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$63.64 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $74.38.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FLMNF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.