Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Rises By 1,375.0%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$63.64 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

