Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Declines By 84.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

