Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) Declines By 81.8%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIACU remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

