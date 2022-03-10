Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Decreases By 87.5%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 113,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. Fujitsu has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

