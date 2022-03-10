Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Drops By 95.7%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GAXY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 389,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,427,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

