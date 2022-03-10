Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Drops By 92.6%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of GEEXU remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

