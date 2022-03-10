Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 98.2%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 1,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

HLTOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.33) to €19.40 ($21.09) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($20.65) to €20.00 ($21.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

