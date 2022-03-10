Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declines By 82.9%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Henderson Land Development stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 162,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,716. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

