Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Increases By 625.0%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

