Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Drops By 88.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

