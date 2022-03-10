Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Grows By 520.0%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITVPY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 16,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

