Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Expands By 785.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.