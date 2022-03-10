Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Expands By 785.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

