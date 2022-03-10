Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rises By 618.2%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 618.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JRONY stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 2,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRONY. Barclays raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

