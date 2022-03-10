Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rises By 618.2%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 618.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JRONY stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 2,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRONY. Barclays raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

