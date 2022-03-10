Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 98.5%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 203,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,873. Jervois Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
