Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 98.5%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 203,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,873. Jervois Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

