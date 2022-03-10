Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Declines By 96.4%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 163,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,656. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBCSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($82.61) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($94.57) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

