Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Decreases By 83.3%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LDGYY remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.