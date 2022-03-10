Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 1,100.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Chile from $0.70 to $1.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 481,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,679. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

