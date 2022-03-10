Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Expands By 634.3%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 634.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,709. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

