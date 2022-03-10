Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 85.6%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,632. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

