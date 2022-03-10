Short Interest in Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Declines By 95.2%

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Marketing Worldwide stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,327,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,851,852. Marketing Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Shares of Marketing Worldwide are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a technology acquisition incubator. The firm intends to expand as an acquisition incubator, purchasing companies, and patents built by passionate visionaries. The company was founded by Michael Winzkowski and James C. Marvin in 1999 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

