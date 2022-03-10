Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Declines By 98.0%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDwerks stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. MDwerks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Get MDwerks alerts:

About MDwerks (Get Rating)

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDwerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDwerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.