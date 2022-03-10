Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Declines By 98.0%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDwerks stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. MDwerks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About MDwerks (Get Rating)
