Short Interest in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Drops By 94.9%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEKA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 3,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,758. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

