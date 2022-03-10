Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Rises By 504.3%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 504.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MMEX stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.22. 45,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,507. MMEX Resources has a 52 week low of 0.13 and a 52 week high of 32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.43.
About MMEX Resources (Get Rating)
