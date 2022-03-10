Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Declines By 85.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MAUTF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

