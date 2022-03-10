Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Declines By 85.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MAUTF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Montage Gold
