Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Declines By 96.0%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of Myrexis stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. Myrexis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Myrexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myrexis, Inc is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including focusing on identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was founded in January 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

