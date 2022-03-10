Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Declines By 81.7%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NOAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,342. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 774,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 11.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,121,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

