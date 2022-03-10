Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Expands By 1,470.0%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 1,470.0% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NAAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,407. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,594,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 103.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,821,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 924,261 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 715,553 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 30.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 254,672 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

