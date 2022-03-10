Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Grows By 678.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,200 shares, a growth of 678.1% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 936.8 days.

Shares of NWARF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,814. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

