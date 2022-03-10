Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 86.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTSKY stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 92,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Otsuka has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $22.86.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

