Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 88.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. 240,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,685. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.
