Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 88.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. 240,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,685. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.