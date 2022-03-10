Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Decreases By 88.5%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Shares of EQRR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.302 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.