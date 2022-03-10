Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Declines By 91.7%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

STG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 1,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.59. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

