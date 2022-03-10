Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Drops By 82.6%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAYO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,355. Taylor Consulting has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)
