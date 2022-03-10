Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 97.6%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 71,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Terumo has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Terumo alerts:

TRUMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.