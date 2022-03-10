Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Decreases By 99.2%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,222,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,864,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
