Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Decreases By 99.2%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,222,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,864,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.