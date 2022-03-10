Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Grows By 430.0%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Shares of WIA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.