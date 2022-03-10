Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Rises By 1,050.0%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

NYSE WRAC remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,851. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.