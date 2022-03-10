Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declines By 96.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $23.01.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
