Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declines By 96.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

