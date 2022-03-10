Showcase Hits Market Capitalization of $73,146.62 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $73,146.62 and $21,626.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

