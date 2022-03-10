SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.97 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

