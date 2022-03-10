Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

