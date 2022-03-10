Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

