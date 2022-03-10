Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $225.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $224.96 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $986.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.74 million to $991.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.58. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

