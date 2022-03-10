SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 75,102 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.
About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)
