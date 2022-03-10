Sitrin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000. General Motors comprises about 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $41.27. 987,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,018,380. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

