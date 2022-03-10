Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.
