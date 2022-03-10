Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $35.85. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10,659 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,275,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

