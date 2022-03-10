SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.77

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.77 and traded as high as $79.06. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $78.94, with a volume of 689,890 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.96%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $48,356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

