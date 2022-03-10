SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

