SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.79.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.
