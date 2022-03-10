Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,586,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SFIO remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Smokefree Innotec has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
