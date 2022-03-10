Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,586,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SFIO remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Smokefree Innotec has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

About Smokefree Innotec (Get Rating)

Starfleet Innotech, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

